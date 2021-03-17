Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 9,809,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,903,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

