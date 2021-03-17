Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 9,809,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,903,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

