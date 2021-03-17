Insider Buying: 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Acquires 52,400 Shares of Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XXII traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 2,031,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

