Insider Buying: Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Suzanne Claire Baxter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential stock traded down GBX 3.88 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 366.12 ($4.78). The stock had a trading volume of 815,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. Ascential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -20.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 361.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 323 ($4.22).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

