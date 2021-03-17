Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBTX. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 31.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $1,737,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.