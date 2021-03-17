Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 8,085 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Brian Becker sold 1,011 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,301.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,127. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in A10 Networks by 756.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

