Insider Selling: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90.
TSE AC traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$28.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,649. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
