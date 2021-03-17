Insider Selling: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) EVP Sells 36,330 Shares of Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMRX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 1,265,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,677. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.