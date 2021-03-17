Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BILL stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.43. 1,351,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a PE ratio of -302.75. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.