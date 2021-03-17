Insider Selling: ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 1,409,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,625. The company has a market cap of $822.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

