Insider Selling: Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Sells 938 Shares of Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 145,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $851.77 million, a PE ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

