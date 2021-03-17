Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CEO Sells 7,524 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $885,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.03. 215,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.53. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

