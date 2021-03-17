Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $251,458.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,403,984.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. The company had a trading volume of 215,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,443. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.