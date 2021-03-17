Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 1,856 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $217,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 215,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,443. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,581.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,321 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

