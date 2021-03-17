Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 301 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aleksandra Krusko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Aleksandra Krusko sold 32 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $3,649.28.

COR stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. 215,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

