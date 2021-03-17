Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80.

Shares of CRWD traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of -438.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,746,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.