Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. 204,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Raymond James raised their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 109.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 12.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.