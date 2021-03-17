Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $97,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,941. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

