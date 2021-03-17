Insider Selling: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells 18,746 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

On Thursday, March 11th, Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 422.80 ($5.52) on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 371.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.86 ($5.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

