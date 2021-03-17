Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jared Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $362,470.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 856,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,787. The company has a market cap of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of -212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

