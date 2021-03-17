Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IIPR traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,889. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

