Insider Selling: Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 17,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $15,320,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

