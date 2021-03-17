Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
Lakeland Financial Company Profile
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.
