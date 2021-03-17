Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells 1,872 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,821.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lennox International stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,592. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.59. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 888.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

