Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Sells 77,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LILA stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LILA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

