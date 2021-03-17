Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,786. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 247,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 215,071 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LILA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

