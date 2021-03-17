Insider Selling: Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 3,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,389. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Matthews International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,062,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

