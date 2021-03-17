Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO Sells 8,050 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00.

On Friday, January 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50.

On Friday, December 18th, David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,060,150. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

