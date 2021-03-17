Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells 8,509 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $558,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $186,299.62.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $339,335.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $391,004.00.

Shares of MORF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 170,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

