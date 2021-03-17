Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00.

NSTG traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. 44,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

