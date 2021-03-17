Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells 16,668 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $2,629,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,134,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $160.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

