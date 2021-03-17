Insider Selling: RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Sells 24,478 Shares of Stock

RM plc (LON:RM) insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).
Neil Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 12th, Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of RM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).
RM stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 222.50 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 163,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714. RM plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £186.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.16.
RM Company Profile
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
