Insider Selling: RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Sells 24,478 Shares of Stock

RM plc (LON:RM) insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).

Neil Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RM alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of RM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).

RM stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 222.50 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 163,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714. RM plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £186.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.