Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $15.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,938. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of -431.58 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Roku by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Roku by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

