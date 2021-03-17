Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,693,900 shares in the company, valued at C$82,714,380.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,360.50.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$79,715.00.

CVE RUP traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,333. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$685.93 million and a PE ratio of -87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUP shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.