Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 4,075 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,518. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$32.60 and a one year high of C$76.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

