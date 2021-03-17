Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,383. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $80.89.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 83.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 547,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
