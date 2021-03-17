Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells 31,340 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $313,086.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $519,997.17.

On Monday, January 4th, James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00.

Zynga stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -334.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Zynga by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

