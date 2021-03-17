Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,645.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,018,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653,375. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Zynga by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $37,441,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zynga by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

