Insight Protocol Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $195,136.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00053229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00645792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025378 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034412 BTC.

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

