Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 25.6% in February

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

