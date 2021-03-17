Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 1,136,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 990,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,562 shares of company stock worth $3,310,010 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

