Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) shares rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 935,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 930% from the average daily volume of 90,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

