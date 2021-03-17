Insula Price Reaches $1.05 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Insula has a market cap of $875,204.94 and approximately $107,347.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insula has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar. One Insula token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073421 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002756 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,967 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

