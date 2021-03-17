Insured Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00462801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00144809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00618223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,195,555 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

