Insureum 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.44 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 63.2% against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

