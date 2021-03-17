INT Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.49 or 0.00637280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033512 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.