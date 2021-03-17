Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Intec Pharma stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTEC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

