Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Integra LifeSciences worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

