Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,002,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Intel worth $247,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

