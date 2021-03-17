Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Down 14.1%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) fell 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.57. 616,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 234,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $176.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 25.0% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 19.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 186.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

