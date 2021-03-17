Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPCIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.